Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 119,545 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,545 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises about 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.89% of Globe Life worth $188,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 230,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of GL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,267. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

