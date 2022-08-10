Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 275,218 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $153,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,564. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

