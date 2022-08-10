Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 712,789 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,789 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $126,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 176,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,709. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

