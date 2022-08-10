Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 5,530 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.70% of Rush Enterprises worth $47,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

