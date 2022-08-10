Cooke & Bieler LP Has $200.59 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,656 shares during the period. Woodward makes up approximately 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $200,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,811 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,025. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

