Cooke & Bieler LP Has $74.70 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.86% of Commerce Bancshares worth $74,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

