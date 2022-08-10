Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 30,280 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 3.02% of Malibu Boats worth $36,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $232,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

