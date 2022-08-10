Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 37,659 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $106,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

