Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.40% of Whirlpool worth $136,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of WHR traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,967. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

