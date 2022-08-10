CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CORR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 59,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,838. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

