Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on August 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.