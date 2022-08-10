Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on August 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

