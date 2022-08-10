Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. 108,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Corvus Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
