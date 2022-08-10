Counos X Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $323.54 million and approximately $834,291.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for about $18.06 or 0.00075387 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,635 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX.
Buying and Selling Counos X
