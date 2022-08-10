Cowen Raises DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $48.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 504.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

