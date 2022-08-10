Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,332.87

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,332.87 ($40.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,256 ($39.34). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,256 ($39.34), with a volume of 93,167 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,676.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,331.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Tim Smith acquired 1,350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,056 ($36.93) per share, with a total value of £41,256 ($49,850.17). In other Cranswick news, insider Tim Smith acquired 1,350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,056 ($36.93) per share, with a total value of £41,256 ($49,850.17). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($37.24), for a total value of £718,876.50 ($868,627.96).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

