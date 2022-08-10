Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $172,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $545.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.36 and its 200 day moving average is $539.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $452.48 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

