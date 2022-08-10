Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €10.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

