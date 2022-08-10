CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Hits $130,143.65

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $130,143.65 and approximately $77.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.