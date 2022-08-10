Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$314.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $314.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,055. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 169.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.