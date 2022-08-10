CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $164.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.31.

CRSP stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

