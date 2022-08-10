CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

