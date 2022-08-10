Critical Analysis: HighPeak Energy (HPK) & Its Peers

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HighPeak Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HighPeak Energy pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 397.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPeak Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy Competitors 707 2127 1837 55 2.26

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.07%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 28.53%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than its peers.

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million $55.56 million 63.38 HighPeak Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 5.50

HighPeak Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HighPeak Energy. HighPeak Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 11.97% 17.65% 11.99% HighPeak Energy Competitors -42.76% -15.48% -5.21%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

