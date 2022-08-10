Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 13900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 million and a P/E ratio of -39.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.96.

Insider Transactions at Crown Capital Partners

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$28,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,660. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 over the last 90 days.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

