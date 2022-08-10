Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of Cryoport worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.