Cryptex Finance Reaches Market Cap of $13.97 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00017383 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $1.50 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064184 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,370 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

