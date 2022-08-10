Crypto Kombat Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00019939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $47,535.98 and $24.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014758 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crypto Kombat Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.