CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 75.71%.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.