CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.
In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
