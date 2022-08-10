CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $654.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 766,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 472.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 288,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 27.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

