CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Raised to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

