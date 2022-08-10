Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,915.55 and $10.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00040134 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
