Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.30. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,674. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

