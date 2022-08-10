Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 6,306 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,441. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

