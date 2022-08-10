Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 757 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.