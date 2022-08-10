Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,391. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

