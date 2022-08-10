Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

