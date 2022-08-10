Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,865. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

