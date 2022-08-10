Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. 7,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.