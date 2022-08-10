Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $70,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

