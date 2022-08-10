Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. 60,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,260. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

