Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

