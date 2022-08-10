Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 2.4 %

LIN traded up $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.03. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,450. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



