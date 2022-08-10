CumRocket Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,242.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, CumRocket has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $21,242.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumRocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Energy8 (E8) traded up 99,155,211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
