Curate (XCUR) Price Reaches $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

Curate (XCUR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $622,403.08 and approximately $241,409.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00130776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,463,257 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

