CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,137. The firm has a market cap of $291.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

