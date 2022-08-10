Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 17,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

