CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.94

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 12718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $11,139,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

