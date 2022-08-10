CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in CVS Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. 83,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.