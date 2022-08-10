CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. The company had a trading volume of 120,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

