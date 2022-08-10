CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.74 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.77 ($0.18). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 229,388 shares trading hands.

CyanConnode Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.74. The stock has a market cap of £34.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Further Reading

