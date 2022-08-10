CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Up 11.6%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $154.50. 11,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 427,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

